Union Min Naqvi Jibes Rahul Gandhi's Party Video: 'full-time Tourism, Part-time Drama'

As Rahul Gandhi's party video has created a political storm, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi took a sarcastic jibe at Congress on Tuesday. Speaking to Republic TV, Naqvi said that Congress politicians, who were constrained in the Gandhi family nest, were engaged in 'full-time tourism, and part-time drama'.

"A party which is constrained and tied in pappu's family and nest, its politicians are engaged in full-time tourism, and part-time drama. I would be confused about their political statements, which were baseless, but now I can understand that their part-time political drama was drowning in intoxication. An intoxicated man would give these kind of statements only," said Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

Rahul Gandhi's party video goes viral

With fresh clashes being reported in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, and tensions simmering in Congress-ruled Rajasthan, a video of ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi partying abroad has created a political storm. The undated video shows Rahul Gandhi partying along with another person at a nightclub believed to be in Kathmandu.

Taking to his Twitter, BJP leader Tajinder Pal Bagga shared the clip and remarked, "Firstly, I want to clap for the honesty of Congress. I salute them. When Rahul Gandhi was partying at 10 pm, the Congress party's handle was tweeting that there is a crisis in the country and Sahab likes being abroad."

Notably, his comment came hours after Congress took a dig at PM Modi for his visit to Europe. As PM Modi embarked on a three-day official visit to Germany, Denmark, and France, Congress had tweeted, "There is a crisis in the country, but Saheb likes being abroad".

Congress has defended Rahul Gandhi's nightclub video and said that he was in the country to attend a wedding ceremony.

The viral clip also comes just days after Prashant Kishor dumped his plans to join Congress. The IPAC founder, who had presented a 600-page long power-point presentation to chart out the future course for the grand old party, left the high command with one message, "In my humble opinion, more than me the party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep-rooted structural problems through transformational reforms."