Union Min Naqvi Mocks AAP’s Bid To Set Up Tiranga Shakhas In UP; 'One Needs To Be Smart'

Taking a jibe at the Aam Aadmi Party’s endeavour of setting up 'Tiranga Shakhas' across Uttar Pradesh, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that AAP only aims at minting political benefits through these Shakhas.

The Aam Aadmi Party has decided to float 'Tiranga Shakhas' in Uttar Pradesh on the lines of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The AAP in a bid to counter the BJP has planned to open 10,000 'Tiranga Shakhas' in the next six months.

Mocking the idea of Tiranga Shakhas, Union Minister Naqvi said, “One needs to be smart in order to imitate others' ideas.”

“RSS shakhas have been serving the nation, however, the Aam Aadmi Party has been a self-serving party. There is a big difference between the two. RSS has no other agenda other that helping the people though AAP only wishes to mint benefits out of it,” he added.

The party will commence appointing 'pramukhs' to the 'tiranga shakas' from July 1.

This development comes as the AAP has disclosed its intention to contest the upcoming urban local body elections, scheduled to be held later this year in Uttar Pradesh.

The AAP faced a massive drubbing at the hands of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls conducted in February earlier this year.