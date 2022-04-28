Union Min Naqvi Pans Omar Abdullah Over J&K Accession Remark; 'BJP Respects All Religions'

Reacting sharply over National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah's views on Jammu and Kashmir's accession to India, BJP leader and Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has taken the turn to hit out at the NC leader. Speaking to ANI on the same, Naqvi took a jibe and said that people having problems only see India with just one eye and thereafter don't see anything else.

Further claiming that there is "Unity in Diversity" in the country, the Union Minister added, "We respect all religions and people from all religions live together in India." Prior to this, BJP leader Nirmal Singh also slammed Omar Abdullah over J&K accession remarks.

Notably, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah while speaking amid the ongoing debate on the use of loudspeakers in religious places, touched upon the J&K accession issue as well. He said, "We agreed to accession with India when we were told that all religions will be treated equally. If they were told that one religion would be given more importance than others, our decision would have been different."

"NC is nowhere to be found in Jammu & Kashmir": J&K BJP spokesperson

On the other hand, J&K BJP leader Altaf Thakur also slammed Omar Abdullah over his views on the Peoples' Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) going together in the upcoming elections. Abdullah, while speaking to the media on Wednesday, said that all constituents of the PAGD should contest elections jointly to defeat the BJP and its B and C teams.

However, Thakur who did not seem happy with the statements and slammed Abdullah saying that he needs to know that National Conference is nowhere in Jammu and Kashmir. "People of J&K are supporting Modi Ji. Omar is scared. However, there is no ground presence of NC in J&K and BJP will win", he added.

Image: PTI/ANI/Twitter/@AltafThakur