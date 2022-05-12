Union Min Naqvi Pans 'unacceptable' Act Of Kerala Cleric Opposing Girl's Presence On Stage

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Thursday responded to a shocking video of a Muslim cleric opposing a minor girl's presence at a felicitation ceremony. He said that a conspiracy is going on to stop the education and overall progress of young Muslim girls by following Talibani ideologies.

Naqvi further pointed out the hypocrisy of such groups as these are the same people who raise secularism flags. Calling the act unacceptable, Union Minister said that neither the Constitution, nor the Shariyat gives them the right for such acts.

"A conspiracy is going on to stop the education and overall progress of young Muslim girls by using the Talibani lock. These are the same people who roam around holding flags of secularism and sometimes cry foul over Islamophobia. What they themselves are doing, neither Constitution give this right nor Shariyat gives permission. Such acts are unacceptable," said Naqvi.

On Wednesday, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan also expressed dismal after this shocking video emerged. He stated that it was unfortunate that a young girl was humiliated on stage as she received an award. Moreover, Governor Khan has also asserted that the shocking incident took place simply because she was born in a Muslim family.

Khan has also added that the incident was a clear example of how clerics push Muslim women into seclusion and also suppress their personality.

Kerala cleric opposes girl's presence on stage

On Tuesday, a shocking video emerged from Kerala where a Muslim cleric was seen opposing a minor girl's presence at a felicitation ceremony. The incident happened when the class 10 girl was called on stage to receive the prize for topping her class. However, the cleric objected to her presence and also rebuked some of the other officials present at the event. He remarked that if a girl is being given the honor, her parents or guardians should be called on stage instead.

"Who has invited this 10th standard girl on stage? If you repeat this, beware. Don't invite such girls. Don't you know the decision and policy? Call their guardians instead. Did you invite her?" the cleric asked.

He then went on to admonish those who called her on stage and questioned if photographs of the event will be taken. Upon being told that the images will be broadcasted, the cleric expressed his reservations over sharing the stage with the girl child.

Image: REPUBLICWORLD/PTI