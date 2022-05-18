Union Min Naqvi Slams Ashok Gehlot's Remarks On Gyanvapi Survey; 'don't Spread Hatred'

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday slammed Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for calling the Gyanvapi Mosque row a drama to incite communal hatred. Naqvi asked the Congress leader to not spread hatred and fear in anyone.

"For some people, fear has become politics and delusion a profession. I want to say to them, don't spread hatred and fear in anyone. We are up with all the issues. We only want to spread the love even to those who spread hatred...See our country's position today in the whole world," the minority affairs minister said.

Ashok Gehlot mocks Hindu side's 'Baba Mil Gaya' claim

Rajasthan CM on Wednesday mocked the claims of 'Shivling' being found in the Gyanvapi Masjid complex and called it a drama to incite communal hatred. He accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of spreading violence in the country.

"The BJP is creating a new drama in Varanasi. It started yesterday on news channels, and on social media too. There must be some 100 places where such controversies are being stirred. For how long will you keep Hindu-Muslim fighting in the country? They have lived together for centuries and they have to live together for centuries," Gehlot said while addressing Congress' Azadi Gaurav Yatra.

Reacting to Congress leader's 'Tamasha' barb, Hindu petitioner Sohal Lal Arya said that the discovery of Shivling at the Mosque complex is not drama. "It is a display of our glorious heritage. Those calling it tamasha, their own party has become a spectacle. Don't play with Hindu sentiments."

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawala also came down heavily at Gehlot. "Is Hindu faith a spectacle for Congress party? The fact that Baba was discovered after 350 years is a matter of tamasha for Congress? Rahul Gandhi calls himself Janeu Dhari, then mocks the Hindu faith. He compares Hindutva to ISIS and Boko Haram. They oppose the building of the Ram temple. This Hindu hatred is evident in violence in Rajasthan," he said.