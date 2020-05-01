Union Min Naqvi Alleges WB CM Of Hiding COVID-19 Situation Instead Of Tackling It

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi slammed the West Bengal administration and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday alleging mismanagement of the COVID-19 crisis by state authorities. Naqvi stated that the Mamata Banerjee-led government is more focussed on 'hiding' the COVID situation than tackling it. The state has witnessed 795 positive cases so far while 33 deaths have been reported due to the virus.

'Should not hide COVID-19 situation'

Speaking to ANI, Naqvi said, "West Bengal government should not hide COVID-19 situation. They should focus on fighting the virus. The priority should be to save people in this time of crisis. But instead, they are more focussed on hiding the impact of the virus instead of fighting against it." The Union Minister added that the state government's attitude reflects the sensitivity of a government towards its people.

Naqvi also hit out at the Congress party and urged it to not play politics during the time of a crisis. Responding to the Opposition's claims of Centre's negligence of the poor, Naqvi stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, every person in the country is working hard to defeat COVID-19. He added that during a time when the priority is battle the deadly disease, Congress is busy fighting the Centre.

"There are some people who want to mislead people even in this time of crisis. They are spreading fake and fabricated videos to mislead people. People also have to stay wary of these people who are united in the fight against Coronavirus," said the Union Minister.

(with inputs from ANI)