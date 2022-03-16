Union Min Naqvi Slams Cong For Seeking PCC Resignations; 'Protocol Of Dynastic Party'

A day after Congress president Sonia Gandhi asked for the resignations of the party's state presidents in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur, BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has targeted Gandhi over her call, saying that the party has started targeting messengers instead of improving their own message.

Speaking to ANI, the Union Minister for Minority Affairs called out to the grand old party and said that it is the protocol of the "dynasty" party. "Congress should improve their negative message otherwise nothing would happen to them", he said.

The BJP leader's reaction came on the backdrop of Sonia Gandhi seeking the resignations of PCC presidents of the five states where Assembly elections were recently held. As stated by Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, the decision has been taken for facilitating the reorganisation of the party's state units. Meanwhile, the move comes after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting took place on Sunday following the party's shameful failure in the state assembly elections.

Congress President, Smt. Sonia Gandhi has asked the PCC Presidents of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa & Manipur to put in their resignations in order to facilitate reorganisation of PCC’s. — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) March 15, 2022

Goa and Punjab PCC chiefs submit their resignations

Notably, as Ajay Kumar Lallu presided over Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee, Nameirakpam Loken Singh holds the presidential position of Manipur Congress, it is followed by Ganesh Godiyal in Uttarakhand, Navjot Singh Sidhu in Punjab, and Girish Chodankar in Goa.

However, following the directions of the party high command, while Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday submitted his resignation as the party's Punjab chief, Goa party president Girish Chodankar took the responsibility for the party's defeat and tendered his resignation on Tuesday. Also, Uttarakhand party chief Godiyal and party chief in UP, Ajay Kumar Lallu have resigned from their positions.

Speaking about the poll results, it came as a shock for the entire Congress leadership as it was hoping to perform well ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. However, the grand old party faced defeat in each of these states including a major defeat at the hands of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab, who replaced the Congress government in the state.

While Congress' vote share in UP went down by half, similar thing happened happened in Punjab where the party's vote share witnessed a massive decline. Similarly in Goa, Manipur, and Uttarakhand, its vote share had declined to its lowest point ever.

Image: PTI