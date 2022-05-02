Union Min Naqvi Terms Loudspeaker Row A 'family Fight'; 'Maha Govt Has Failed The People'

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday responded to MNS chief Raj Thackeray's ultimatum on loudspeaker. He told Republic TV that there is a family fight going on in Maharashtra and the state government has failed the hopes and aspirations of the people. Union Minister's remark came a day after Raj Thackeray issued a warning that if loudspeakers are not removed by May 3, he won't listen to any excuse from May 4 and play Hanuman Chalisa at double volume.

''A family fight is going on in Maharashtra. Whatever is going on in Maharashtra is a joke and an attempt to capture the family heritage. Let's go with the flow. Maharashtra's government has failed the hopes and aspirations of the people. Whatever rules have been made, the Maharashtra government should work on them," Naqvi told Republic TV.

Raj Thackeray reiterates ultimatum on loudspeaker

Raj Thackeray raked up the loudspeaker issue on Sunday during his much-awaited Aurangabad rally. Thackeray stated that loudspeaker is not a religious issue, but a social issue.

Repeating his ultimatum to the MVA administration, Raj Thackeray stressed that loudspeakers in mosques need to be brought down and in temples as well. Reiterating his warning on the use of loudspeakers at mosques, Thackeray said if the loudspeakers are not removed by May 3, MNS will play Hanuman Chalisa at double volume from May 4.

"Anytime I raise the issue of loudspeakers, is it a sudden issue then what it should not be addressed? It is a social issue, not a religious one. But if you give it religious colour then we will respond to it in religious mode only. If loudspeakers can be brought down in Uttar Pradesh then why not in Maharashtra? Nobody has permission for the usage of loudspeakers in the Mosques. Everyone should have equal religious rights. Loudspeakers in mosques need to be brought down; even temples will take down loudspeakers", he said. "Note the date, today is May 1st, tomorrow is the 2nd and on the 3rd of May, there will be Eid Celebrations. We will not listen from May 4. I request everyone, wherever there will be loudspeakers, Hanuman Chalisa will be played with double volume", warned Raj Thackeray.

