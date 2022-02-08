Union Min Naqvi Warns Against Politicising Of Hijab Row; 'dress Code Part Of Institution'

Amid the ongoing controversies surrounding the Karnataka hijab row, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday noted that dress code and discipline are a part of the institution. Speaking specifically about the ongoing row, the BJP leader asserted that the exclusion of the hijab from the dress code was propagative of the institution. Furthermore, he warned against politicizing the entire issue, saying that it wasn't doing any good to anyone.

Pinpointing Congress President Rahul Gandhi, he said, "He started the chaos and made a mountain out of a mole."

BJP Vs Congress on hijab row

Naqvi was referring to the tweet posted by Gandhi on the occasion of Saraswati Puja. In the tweet, Gandhi had said that by letting students' Hijab come in the way of their education, "we were robbing the future" of the daughters of India. He added, "Ma Saraswati gives knowledge to all, she does not differentiate."

On this, the Karnataka unit of the BJP had responded strongly, saying, "By communalizing education, CONgress co-owner Rahul Gandhi has once again proved that he is dangerous to the future of India. If Hijab is very much essential to get educated, why doesn't Rahul Gandhi make it mandatory in States ruled by CONgress? (sic)"

Karnataka hijab controversy flares

A row has erupted in parts of Karnataka over the wearing of hijab by Muslim girls to educational institutes. The row began when in December last year, Udipi's Kundapur PU college's principal Rudra Gowda issued a circular, banning students from wearing hijabs in classrooms. The protests, seen in and around Udupi till now, on February 8, flared to more towns including Shivamogga, where a group of boys wearing saffron scarves cheered, chanted "Jai Shri Ram" and danced as one of them climbed a flagstaff and put up a saffron flag.

In two towns, Harihara and Davengere, large gatherings were banned after hijab-wearing protesters and those wearing saffron shawls threw stones at each other. The police used teargas and batons to break them up. Also, Section 144 is imposed in the districts.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court heard four petitions for lifting the ban on wearing Hijabs across educational institutions in the state. The bench headed by Justice Krishna S Dixit noted that all emotions will be kept aside and the court will go by what the Constitution says. The bench heard the arguments of the petitioners as well the Karnataka government and adjourned the matter for 2.30 PM on February 9, saying, "This Court requests the student community and the public at large to maintain peace and tranquillity. This court has full faith in the wisdom and virtue of public at large and it hopes that the same would be put to practice."

