Union Min Naqvi Warns Of 'political Drama Beginning' As Demands For CAA Repeal Start

As the Centre announced the repealing of the three farm laws, Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Sunday that the 'political drama' has already begun regarding the demands to repeal the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and scrap the abrogation of Article 370.

He said in Moradabad, "Political drama has begun. Somebody says CAA should be repealed, abrogation of Article 370 should be scrapped."

He further added about CAA and Article 370, "They know it well that CAA isn't about taking away citizenship but providing citizenship to oppressed minorities in Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan. With the abrogation of Article 370, a lot of issues have been resolved in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, people have been brought to the mainstream. They are also becoming a part of political process." Naqvi made these comments two days after the Prime Minister announced the decision to repeal the three farm laws.

PM Modi announced on Friday while addressing the nation on the occasion of Guru Nanak Gurupurab, "Despite our best efforts, we could not convince some farmers. Even though only a section of farmers was opposing it, this was important for us nevertheless. The agricultural economists and progressive farmers tried a lot to explain the benefits of the farm laws.

"We tried convincing them with an open mind through various mediums- personal as well as collective. The talks were continuously going on. We didn't leave any stone unturned in listening to the arguments of farmers. The government was ready to amend the provisions of the laws to which they objected to. We also proposed to suspend these laws for two years."

Multiple organisations from the state of Uttar Pradesh are now pressuring the Union Government to repeal the Citizenship Amendment Act.

What are the farm laws?

The farmers have been protesting across the country, mainly Delhi borders, against the Centre's three farm laws since they were introduced in 2020.

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act provides for setting up a mechanism to allow the farmers to sell their farm produces outside the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs). Any licence-holder trader can buy the produce from the farmers at mutually agreed prices.

This trade of farm produces will be free of mandi tax imposed by the state governments. The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act allows farmers to do contract farming and market their produces freely. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act is an amendment to the existing Essential Commodities Act.

