Union Min Narayan Rane Condemns Police Action Against Ranas; 'What's Matoshree Scared Of?'

In the aftermath of the high-voltage drama outside Independent MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana's residence, Union Minister Narayan Rane came down heavily on the Shiv Sena on Saturday. The senior BJP leader warned that the responsibility would befall the police if anything wrong happened to them.

"We have been intimidated by the Shiv Sena goons. While there are threats every day, what are the police doing? Shiv Sena has been claiming that we will not allow Rana to be in Mumbai. The CM doesn't know anything about ruling the states. Ranas should be allowed to leave their house, I call the police to do this. Otherwise, I will go to their home and will see who stops us. If anything wrong happens to them, police will be responsible for that," said Narayan Rane.

Rane offers to provide security for Navneet Rana

Hitting out at the Mumbai Police for allowing Shiv Sainiks to gherao their home, the Union Minister asked why they were not investigating other cases of importance. "Why police are not investigating Sushant, or Salian case? The police should force Shiv Sena workers to vacate the surroundings of their home. Otherwise, it is better for the police to go. We will solve the problem," he said.

Questioning the heavy Shiv Sainik presence, he asked what 'Matoshree' is 'scared' of. "That lady MP has exposed their Hindutva. He left Hindutva for the CM chair. After two days they could manage only 235 people for support? What if we start calling our party people then? Are not we allowed to recite Hanuman Chalisa?" he asked.

Narayan Rane also offered protection to Navneet Rana, who is the Amravati MP. "She is an MP, she can be provided security. We are allowed to do that."

Navneet, Ravi Rana arrested by Mumbai Police

Amid the ongoing loudspeaker row in Maharashtra, high-voltage drama unfolded outside Independent MP Navneet Rana's house in Mumbai after she vowed to recite Hanuman Chalisa along with her husband MLA Ravi Rana outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree'. Following this, Shiv Sena workers staged a massive protest in front of Rana's house on Saturday, after which, the duo called off their drive to the CM's residence.

Instead of dispersing the mob of workers gathered outside the Rana residence with an ambulance for the 'Bunty-Babli' couple, the Mumbai Police arrested Navneet and Ravi Rana based on a complaint filed under Section 153A of the IPC by Shiv Sainiks. The BJP has come down heavily on their arrest and has slammed the state government for misusing its power.

