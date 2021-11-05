Union Min Narayan Rane Dares Nawab Malik Over 'drug Mafia' Claim; Levels Explosive Charge

Ahead of Nawab Malik's impending "revelations" pertaining to Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Narayan Rane opined that he had no right to talk about the drugs issue. On November 1, the NCP spokesperson had accused Fadnavis of having links with the drug mafia- an allegation that was strongly rebutted by the BJP leader. Addressing a press conference in Mumbai on Friday, Rane alleged that drugs-related activities took place at Malik's residence.

"Let him burst bombs. Who is he threatening? The bombs of NCP Ministers are being burst without any noise. We also know how to say such things. Ganja and Charas are supplied at his house. And he makes tall claims. Nawab Malik has no right to say this," Rane claimed.

Nawab Malik-Fadnavis faceoff

After launching a tirade against NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede over the arrest of Aryan Khan and his son-in-law, he trained his guns at Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis. Speaking to the media on Monday, he alleged, "One Jaydeep Rana is currently in jail in connection with a drug trafficking case. He has relations with former CM Devendra Fadnavis. He was financial head of famous River song by former CM's wife Amruta Fadnavis: Drugs business in the state grew under his tenure. I wonder if Fadnavis is the mastermind of the drug mafia. I demand CBI or judicial enquiry in this issue".

Dismissing this charge, Fadnavis clarified that his wife's photo with Rana tweeted by Malik was taken while filming the 'Mumbai River Anthem' song. Highlighting that this is a 4-year-old photo, he hinted at initiating criminal proceedings against the Maharashtra Minister. Moreover, he promised to make public proof about the NCP leader's links with the underworld after Diwali. Daring Fadnavis to release the material in the public domain immediately, Malik announced that he will make some revelations on Sunday, November 7, itself.