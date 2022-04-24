Union Min Narayan Rane Slams 'cowardly' Attack On Somaiya; 'Shiv Sena Taking Police Help'

Union Minister Narayan Rane on Sunday condemned the 'cowardly' attack on BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, allegedly by Shiv Sena workers outside the Khar police station in Mumbai. Rane said, "Attacking a person with the help of police by 60 to 70 people does not prove masculinity, it is a cowardly attack."

भाजप नेते श्रीयुत किरीट सोमय्या जी यांच्यावर खार पोलीस स्टेशनच्या आवारात ६० ते ७० शिवसैनिकांनी पोलिसांच्या उपस्थितीत केलेल्या हल्ल्याचा मी निषेध करतो. पोलिसांच्या मदतीने एका व्यक्तीवर ६० ते ७० लोकांनी हल्ला करणे याला पुरुषार्थ म्हणत नाहीत, हा भ्याड हल्ला आहे. — Narayan Rane (@MeNarayanRane) April 24, 2022

Nitesh Rane also hit out at the Shiv Sena-led government over the attack on Somaiya, calling the attackers 'state-sponsored cowards.' The BJP leader tweeted saying he is on his way to meet Kirit Somaiya at his residence in Mulund.

On my way to meet @KiritSomaiya ji at his residence in Mulund.. — nitesh rane (@NiteshNRane) April 24, 2022

On Saturday, the former BJP MP suffered injuries due to alleged stone-pelting by Shiv Sena workers, who were creating a ruckus outside the Khar police station, where independent MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana were held. The couple were arrested last evening amid a face-off with the ruling party over the Hanuman Chalisa row.

Somaiya, who had gone to the Khar police station to visit the Ranas, was allegedly attacked by protestors who shattered his car window and injured his face. Taking to Twitter, the BJP leader alleged that Sena workers had tried to kill him in the presence of police.

He also alleged that Mumbai Police refused to register an FIR over the attack. When the cops filed a Benami FIR in his name, "they wrote that only one stone was pelted at my car," he said. The leader accused the police of working under the pressure of CM Uddhav Thackrey and Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey.

Navneet, Ravi Rana arrested

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Devendra Fadnavis condemned the attack on Kirit Somaiya after a high voltage drama saw Navneet Rana and her husband getting arrested after they announced plans to recite Hanuman Chalisa in front of 'Matoshree' - the residence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The declaration to recite the Hindu devotional hymn sparked protests by hundreds of Shiv Sena workers, who gathered outside the Ranas' residence in Mumbai, waving flags and shouting slogans. Some party workers also broke barricades and tried to barge into the residence but were stopped by the police.

The couple were produced in court today.