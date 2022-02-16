Union Minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane slammed Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut for leveling corruption allegations against BJP leaders without any evidence. Speaking to reporters, the Union Minister made a big claim that Sanjay Raut is "eying the post of Shiv Sena president". He hit out at Raut and added that the latter is trying to portray himself as a hrdcore member of the Shiv Sena that is currently a part of Maharashtra's ruling coalition Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA).

“Sanjay Raut has levelled several allegations against BJP leaders without producing any documentary proof. He calls himself a journalist (Raut is executive editor of Sena mouthpiece Saamana) then how come he is talking without any proofs.” "I do not think Raut is trying to help the Shiv Sena grow... instead he is eyeing the post of Sena chief," the Union minister said “I had worked for the Shiv Sena since I was 15 years of age. Raut came into the picture almost 26 years later and now he is trying to portray himself as a hardcore Sena worker,” he said

Sanjay Raut levels extortion allegations against BJP's Kirit Somaiya

Meanwhile, Sanjay Raut has leveled serious extortion charges against former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya. In addition, the Sena MP on Wednesday also appealed to the Central Bureau of Investigation and Anti Corruption Bureau of Maharashtra government to investigate Somaiya's role in the alleged extortion racket. Taking to Twitter, he claimed that several victims of his extortion racket have started speaking up, while the BJP leader himself has been alleged of blackmailing.

Raut accuses BJP of using central agencies to pressurise Shiv Sena, MVA govt

On Tuesday, Sanjay Raut slammed the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and claimed that they were using central agencies against Maharashtra's ruling coalition Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA). Addressing a press conference, he claimed that the BJP is "pressurising us to bow down". In addition, the Sena leader claimed that the central agencies are also hounding his and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's family members.

"They (BJP) want the MVA government to collapse and they're pressurising us to bow down. The Enforcement Directorate officials are behind Pawar Saheb's family members. The ED is also behind me and my close relatives. The BJP is using central agencies against us," claimed Sanjay Raut

Moreover, Sanjay Raut claimed that the Thackeray family is being accused of building 19 bungalows in Alibaug. However, the Shiv Sena MP refuted these claims and said that he will take journalists to these bungalows, and if they are not found then the "BJP should be shown its place". Moreover, Raut has also stated that some BJP leaders have claimed that the MVA government will collapse on March 10.

(With PTI inputs)