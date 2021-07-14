Union Min Piyush Goyal Named BJP's Leader Of House In Rajya Sabha Ahead Of Monsoon Session

Union Minister Piyush Goyal, who is currently the deputy floor leader in Rajya Sabha, has been appointed as the leader of the Upper House for the BJP on Wednesday. The post fell vacant after the resignation of senior leader Thawar Chand Gehlot, who is the new governor of Karnataka. Union Minister Goyal's appointment comes ahead of the monsoon session of the Parliament which will begin on July 19 and conclude on August 13.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal, who holds key portfolios, has been a member of the Rajya Sabha since 2010. As a senior parliamentarian, Union Min Goyal has been an effective floor manager including during the passage of crucial bills such as the Triple Talaq bill and the abrogation of Article 370.

Before the Union Cabinet reshuffle, Union Minister Piyush Goyal held the portfolio of the Railway m>nistry and currently he occupies three portfolios, including Commerce and Industry. Over the last two years, Piyush Goyal has played a key role in BJP's efforts to negotiate with opposition parties in the Upper House that are not aligned with Congress like BJD, AIADMK, YSRCP.

The Leader of the house in Rajya Sabha is a prestigious position where crucial interventions are needed during arguments between the treasury benches and the Opposition.

Other senior leaders in the race

Earlier, reports suggested BJP mulling to appoint recently-inducted Cabinet minister Bhupendra Yadav as the floor leader in Rajya Sabha. The seasoned politician, who is well-versed with Parliamentary proceedings. is likely to occupy the post of deputy floor leader.

Another prominent name that figured in the race was that of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. She is the first full-time Finance and Defence Minister under PM Modi’s tenure. She is also the only woman in the Cabinet Committees for Parliamentary Affairs and Security.

It is said that Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is a key figure in the floor management in the Upper House, was also considered for the post of floor leader.