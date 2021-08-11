Union Min Piyush Goyal Slams Opposition For Rajya Sabha Ruckus; Demands 'strictest Action'

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday slammed the Opposition for creating a ruckus in Parliament during the Monsoon session and noted that strictest action should be taken more than just a 'mere suspension' against those sabotaging the proceedings. An inquiry should be held, he added.

"Opposition's intentions were on full display today. The way attempts were made to attack the panel chairman, table staff and the secretary-general. In a condemnable incident, attempts were made to strangulate a woman security staff," Goyal said.

Terming the incident as unfortunate, Piyush Goyal said that this type of behaviour should not be tolerated by the House and the country. "We demand that a special committee be set up to look into the incidents of gross indiscipline by Opposition members and strict action be taken," he said.

"These condemnable actions should meet with the strictest punishment. Punishment should be more than just a mere suspension. Inquiry and action should be taken," the minister stated, adding that every single incident should be investigated and a special committee to be set up to investigate the matter.

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi also slammed the Opposition, noting that the were only busy disrupting the proceedings of the Houses instead of debate and discussion. Priyanka Chaturvedi also condemned the incident.

NCP leader Sharad Pawar said that he had not witnessed such kind of behaviour in his 55 years of parliamentary career. "I never saw the way the women MPs were attacked today (in Rajya Sabha). More than 40 men and women were brought into the House from outside. It is painful. It is an attack on democracy," he said.

RS Chairman Naidu breaks down over ruckus

Earlier in the day, Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu broke down while addressing the House. Condemning the behaviour of several Opposition leaders, VP Naidu asserted that the seat of Chairman was a sacred one and that he was shocked to see some members of the table. "I rise in anguish to see the behaviour of some members who are destroying the sacredness of this house," said Naidu.

Congress MP climbs atop the bench, throws the rulebook

The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday witnessed some high voltage drama with Congress MP Pratap Singh Bajwa climbing on the table and throwing a rule book at the Rajya Sabha chair. He was joined by other Opposition leaders Deepender Hooda, Rajmani Patel, CPI's V Sivadasan and CPI's Binoy Viswam, who also sat on the table.

Rajya Sabha records only 28% productivity

In the Monsoon session, the Rajya Sabha only worked for 28 hours and 21 minutes, recording 28% productivity. More than 76 hours were lost due to disruptions by the Opposition. Meanwhile, both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha have been adjourned sin dine, meaning the end of the Monsoon session.