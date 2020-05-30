Union Minister Pradhan Hails PM Modi's Leadership & Vision, Takes A Dig At 'confused' Oppn

As the BJP government completed a year of their second term in power, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and his vision. The Union Minister stated that the people of the country have declined 'politics of negativity' as practised by the Opposition and remarked that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has always remained in a state of 'confusion.'

READ | PM Modi Pens Letter To The Nation On First Anniversary Of His 2nd Term; Read FULL Message

Speaking to Republic TV on Saturday, Pradhan also highlighted that the BJP-led government is determined to curb expenses and provide relief to citizens across the country.

Reflecting upon the plunge in international oil price, the BJP leader said, "When there is a drop in international oil price, the government aims at returning money to the consumers. However, it also aims at saving certain amount. During critical times like now, people spend from their savings. Today, there is a huge requirement of money in the healthcare infrastructure and the Centre also needs to provide states with monetary assistance. We have tried to save money and put to use in critical situations where required. We do not have to hide anything."

READ | Modi 2.0: Amit Shah Hails PM's Achievements, Thanks India For 'unwavering Support'

'Economic package is for everyone'

The Union Minister also backed the stimulus package introduced by the Centre to tackle the COVID-19 crisis. "With economic stimulus, the Prime Minister has taken into consideration the needs of all section of the society. It has also provided an opportunity for industries and the economy to revive. People like Satya Nadella and Sundar Pichai can go to western econmies and obtain significant positions in notable companies, but when will these people become owners of such companies? This is the type of improvement that we are moving towards. The economic prackage is for everyone," he added. Furthermore, Pradhan confidently expressed that the country will overcome the Coronavirus crisis.

READ | BJP Chief Nadda Hails PM On First Anniversary Of Modi 2.0, Plans 'digital Rallies'

READ | On 1st Anniversary Of Modi 2.0, PM Thanks BJP Workers, Lists Milestones: Full Audio Here