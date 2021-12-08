Union Min Prahlad Joshi Mocks Opposition's Inconsistency; Asks Cong To 'take Stand First’

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi lashed out at the Opposition, mocking their lack of cooperation by saying that "let the Congress take a stand first." Noting Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's statement that opposes Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee's 'no-UPA' call, Union Min Joshi on Wednesday told ANI that "Sharad Pawar says non-Congress parties should unite against Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena says Congress should lead us." Emphasising the change in the political framework of Delhi and Mumbai, Joshi also highlighted that "earlier there used to be friendship in Delhi, which has now totally taken a turn."

"They (Congress) are confused. Friendship in Mumbai, wrestle in Delhi," Joshi was quoted by ANI mocking the political dynamic of Opposition parties.

Joshi's assertions came a day after Raut on Tuesday said that there could be no 'opposition front without Congress.' Speaking to the agency in the parliament premise, Joshi also took a jibe at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who said "BJP is a fake flower." In a joint rally with RLD Jayant Chaudhary in Meerut, Yadav has blasted BJP calling it "a fake flower and can be a source of fragrance."

"They know it very well who is fake and what happened in 2014, 2017 and 2019. They will also know what happened now," Joshi restored incensed at the comments of Yadav.

'Center to revoke the suspension of 12 MPs if they apologise'

Speaking of the protest staged by Opposition parties in Rajya Sabha, Joshi informed the Center was ready to repeal the suspension of 12 Members of Parliament (MP) if the Opposition is ready to apologize for their conduct and a misdemeanour of the sanctity of the national forum. In an on-record statement told to ANI, Joshi stated:

"If the Opposition is ready to apologize we will revoke the suspension of the 12 MPs," the Minister said.

Calling out Congress for its "attitude," Joshi emphasised that "they think what they do is right and this is responsible for the downfall." Further adding to this stance, Joshi explained that government needs "constructive suggestions and discussions" to pass a bill. Reiterating calls for apology, Joshi again said that "the opposition should atleast accept that they did a very big mistake, but they are not ready to accept it."

It is pertinent to mention that Joshi was referring to the alleged large-scale misconduct that ensued from a motion passed by voice vote despite protest from the Opposition, in the last session. Following this 12 MPs from five opposition parties were suspended for the winter session. On Wednesday, the Opposition leaders unitedly condemned the "unwarranted" and "undemocratic" barring of the members in violation of all the Rules of Procedure of Rajya Sabha.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: PTI/ANI)