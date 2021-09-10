Union Min Prahlad Patel Slams Digvijaya Singh For RSS-Taliban Analogy; 'habit Of Lying'

Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Friday criticised Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's remarks comparing RSS to the Taliban and termed it as yet another ruse to indulge in the politics of lies.

"Digvijaya Singh has the habit of lying with royal pride. There is no need to take his words seriously. On the day of Ganesh Chaturthi, we pray to God to give wisdom to him," Patel told ANI.

Stoking a controversy earlier today, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh drew a comparison between the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Taliban, citing a purported similarity in their views on working women.

"Taliban says that women are not fit to be ministers. Mohan Bhagwat said women should stay at home and take care of the household. Aren't these similar ideologies?" he tweeted in Hindi.

Slamming the tweet, Patel said that it is unfortunate that Digvijaya Singh is in such a hurry to protest that Bhagwat is violating the limits of Indian culture.

Prahlad Patel also criticised the opposition's decision to boycott the committee being set up to inquire about the violence in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. The Upper House has its own dignity, its own accepted traditions, said Patel, terming the Opposition's behaviour as unfortunate.

Oppn says no to Naidu's Panel Plan

"I think nothing can be sadder than what happened inside the Rajya Sabha. The good thing was that the leader of the House, the Government and the Chairman sitting on the seat tried to take the process forward with a restraint that an All-Party Parliamentary Committee was formed. But, unfortunately, the opposition has refused to be on that committee," said Patel.

The Union Minister said it is an attempt to destroy values and obstruct the government. He said, the RS Chairman has the right to make his own decisions and that the procedure adopted was taken keeping in mind the democratic norms.

Congress leader in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has written a letter to Vice President Venkaiah Naidu saying that no leader of opposition parties will join the committee to inquire into the Rajya Sabha ruckus. In his letter, Kharge termed it another attempt to silence the opposition.

(With inputs from agency)