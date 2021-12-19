Union Min Pralhad Joshi Calls For Meeting With Suspended Opposition Rajya Sabha MPs

In a bid to end the logjam in the Upper House, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi has called for a meeting with Opposition parties in the Parliament Library Building at 10 am on Monday. The meeting has been called in reference to the suspension of the members of five political parties- Congress, TMC, CPI, CPI (M) and Shiv Sena- from the Parliament.

Confirming the news, MP Sanjay Raut said, "The Opposition leaders will meet in Parliament in the morning to take a decision on taking part in the meeting."

On the first day of the Winter Session of the Parliament, 12 members of the Upper House were suspended. The suspension notice stated, "The MPs have lowered the dignity of the House by unprecedented acts of misconduct through their violent behaviour and 'intentional attacks' on security personnel on the last day of the monsoon session on August 11."

The suspended MPs included Elamaram Kareem of CPM [Communist Party of India (Marxist)] Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, R Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain and Akhilesh Prasad Singh of INC (Indian National Congress), Binoy Viswam of CPI (Communist Party of India), Dola Sen & Shanta Chhetri of TMC (Trinamool Congress) and Priyanka Chaturvedi and Anil Desai of Shiv Sena.

'Centre not allowing chairman to revoke suspension order'

Thereafter, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge stated that the suspension of 12 opposition MPs is a violation of House rules as well as the Constitution. "We (12 MPs) are protesting the Chairman's decision to suspend us by sitting on a dharna in front of Gandhi's statue. This is against House rules as well as the Constitution. They should lift the suspension, welcome us back, and give us the opportunity to speak our minds in the House,"

"The (Rajya Sabha) chairman has full powers to suspend any rule, issue direction, or revoke it but the government is not letting him do it. I request the chairman to use his powers to bring back these 12 (suspended) MPs to the House," he added.

