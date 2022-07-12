Union Min Pralhad Joshi Summons All-party Meeting Ahead Of Monsoon Session Of Parliament

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi announced on Tuesday that an all-party meeting is scheduled to be held on Sunday, July 17, ahead of the commencement of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament. The meeting will begin at 11 AM on Sunday, as the Monsoon Session of the Parliament is set to begin on the subsequent day, July 18 and will go on until August 12, 2022.

Political leaders from various factions are slated to attend the aforementioned which will likely include the attendance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well. The meeting will witness discussions on key topics that will be addressed in the Monsoon Session and measures to increase productivity.

The opening of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament holds significance as it coincides with the election of the President of India and the election of the Vice President on August 6 will take place during the session.

During the meeting, the Centre will also take into account concerns raised by the opposition leaders and the topics it wants to be taken for discussion.

Monsoon session of the Parliament to be followed with all COVID-19 protocol

Incumbent Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu announced on Friday, July 8, that the upcoming Monsoon session, which is scheduled to commence on July 18, will be held with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocol conforming with social distancing and other safety norms in view of the prevailing COVID situation in the country.

The decision to hold the forthcoming Monsoon Session on the aforementioned date was taken after much deliberation and monitoring by both custodians of the Lower House (Lok Sabha) as well as the Upper House (Rajya Sabha). Accordingly, Parliamentarians will be expected to be masked up at all times and abide by the norms of social distancing prescribed under the COVID-19 guidelines.

In addition to that, the Rajya Sabha chamber will allow 60 members, while the Lok Sabha chamber will see a maximum of 132 MPs at a time. The remaining members will be accommodated in the visitors' gallery of both the Houses. Also, there is likely to be a restriction for MP staff and a limit on staff for ministers to enter the Parliament building as well.

(With Inputs from ANI)