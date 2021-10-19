Last Updated:

Union Min Ramdas Athawale Backs Boycott Of India-Pakistan T20 WC Game Over J&K Killings

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday also demanded the boycott of India-Pakistan T20 World Cup Cricket Match which will take place on October 24.

Written By
Swagata Banerjee
Ramdas Athawale

Image: AP/PTI


After Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Asaduddin Owaisi, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday demanded the boycott of India-Pakistan T20 World Cup Cricket match on October 24, after the recent targetted civilian killings in Jammu and Kashmir. 

Athawale said, "It is wrong for India to have a match with Pakistan. The match between India and Pakistan (upcoming T20 World Cup) should be stopped. Our players should also refuse to play with Pakistan. I will write a letter to Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur regarding this."

While speaking at a press conference held in Pune, the Union Minister further said,

"Pakistan is plotting to carry out terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. Terrorist attacks are being carried out on the workers working there. Many are coming to Jammu and Kashmir to do business, they are being killed by terrorists. Terrorists have targeted many people coming to Jammu and Kashmir from other states for business. To prevent all this, another surgical strike will have to be launched on Pakistan."

Earlier, the AAP extended support to the growing chorus for a boycott of the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match, citing the civilian killings in J&K. Addressing a press brief, party leader Atishi Marlena stated,

"We see people being attacked in Kashmir. I'm sure that even PM agrees with the stand of not conducting the match (IND v PAK) as when in opposition he used to question that when state-sponsored terrorism is taking place in India why should we play cricket with them?"

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the recent targetted civilian killings and said, 

"PM Modi never speaks on two things- rise in petrol and diesel prices and China sitting in our territory in Ladakh. PM is afraid of speaking on China. Modi ji, Our 9 soldiers died (in J&K) and on October 24 India-Pakistan T20 match will take place."

Targeted civilian killings in Jammu & Kashmir 

A total of 11 civilians have been killed by various Pakistan-backed terrorist organisations over several weeks. Recently, two labourers from Bihar named Raja Reshi Dev and Yoginder Reshi Dev were shot dead in Kulgam on Saturday. Earlier, a hawker from Bihar named Arbind Kumar Sah and a carpenter from Uttar Pradesh named Sagir Ahmad were also killed.

READ | Amid Kashmir killings, Amit Shah chairs top security meet of DGPs, IGPs & Intel officials

Of the 11 people killed, five were non-locals while the remaining were Kashmiri residents. The targeted killings started with the gunning down of Makhan Lal Bindroo, a prominent member of the Kashmiri Pandit community and the owner of a pharmacy in Srinagar. Later, two teachers - Deepak Chand and Supinder Kaur, and a street food vendor named Virender Paswan were killed by terrorists.

READ | 'Biharis will settle Kashmir issue if left to us': Ex-Bihar CM Manjhi on J&K killings

In all instances, terrorists checked the Aaadhar cards of their victims and gunned them down if found to be non-locals or non-Muslims. In response, the NIA has conducted raids at several locations in the Kashmir valley and other major cities against terrorist organisations such as TRF, LeT and Hizbul Mujahideen.

READ | NIA to take over probe into targeted civilian killings in Jammu & Kashmir

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will take over the probe of four cases, including the killing of ML Bindroo, a Kashmiri Pandit and pharmacist.

READ | Indian Army chief MM Naravane concludes Jammu & Kashmir visit amid targeted killings
Tags: Ramdas Athawale, India, Pakistan
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND