Throwing his weight behind Sameer Wankhede and his family, Union Social Justice Minister Ramdas Athawale on Sunday, refuted all corruption allegations against the NCB Zonal Director. Meeting Wankhede's wife Kranti Redkar and his father Dyandev Wankhede, Athawale questioned why Nawab Malik - a Muslim - was attacking Wankhede - who he claimed to be is a fellow Muslim. Athawale assured that Wankhede's caste certificate was true and challenged Malik to go to court if false.

Union Min backs Sameer Wankhede

"Sameer Wankhede is very successful. They have given money to Prabhakar Sail against Sameer Wankhede. If he would have taken money, then he would not have arrested anyone. For this Kranti Redkar and Sameer's father came to meet me. We discussed this for 45 minutes," said Athawale to reporters in Mumbai.

He added, "On behalf of RPI, I'd like to tell Nawab Malik to stop conspiring to defame Sameer & his family. If he says that Sameer is a Muslim then why is he, a Muslim too, levelling allegations? His father has showed me all the papers. You can go to the court, but stop these fake allegations".

Mumbai: NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede's father, Dnyandev Wankhede and wife, Kranti Redkar Wankhede meet Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale. pic.twitter.com/K5rzToJArO — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2021

Meanwhile, Wankhede's wife Kranti Redkar said that people must question why A big leader like Athawale was backing an honest officer like her husband. Asserting that the papers presented by her father-in-law were authentic, she questioned 'Who is fraud ? Sameer Wankhede or Nawab Malik?'. Redkar has also written to CM Uddhav Thackeray regarding Nawab Malik's daily 'revelations' about her family.

"If someone opposes me meeting Athawale sir, where should I go? If an honest officer is being targetted and such a big leader is backing him, then people should think why. We have shown him (Athawale) all the original documents. The papers which Nawab ji keeps sharing - if people are taking it as the truth - please wake up. We are presenting the original papers today. You will come to know who is fraud - Sameer Wankhede or Nawab Malik," she said..

Meanwhile, Dyandev Wankhede affirmed his status as a Dalit saying, "Nawab Malik says that we took away a Dalit's rights. We ourselves are Dalit. It is said a person who has taken a constitutional oath must not defame anyone's private life, but Malik Sahib is deviating from the values. My son or I never converted, allegations are false. Nawab Malik's son-in-law Nawab Malik may also be involved in drugs. We can also make allegations. But does it suit such a big minister to make such allegations?".

NCP vs NCB

Nawab Malik has shared Sameer Wankhede's birth certificate in which his father's name is mentioned as 'Dawood K Wankhede'. Alleging that Wankhede had 'hid' his identity as a Muslim to get (Dalit) SC reservation in IRS exam, Malik has sought a probe into Wankhede's status. Incidentally, Wankhede's father's name 'Dnyandev Kachruji Wankhede' has also been mentioned in the birth certificate shared by Malik.

Later, Wankhede issued a statement confirming that his father Dnyandev Kachruji Wankhede was a Hindu and his mother Late Mrs. Zaheeda was a Muslim. Now, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) affirmed that no records of any records of the religious conversion of Sameer Wankhede has been found and that his caste certificates are original. He has alleged that he was being targetted due to his profile arrests like - Aryan Khan, Nawab Malik's son-in-law and Rhea Chakraborty.

Moreover, one of the independent witnesses in the drug bust - Prabhakar Sail - alleged that he heard KP Gosavi and am D'Souza, talking about an Rs 18 crore deal in the Mumbai cruise drugs bust case. He said that out of the 18 crore, Rs 8 crore was supposed to be given to NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. Both Gosavi and Sameer Wankhede have refuted the extortion claims, while NCB is questioning Wankhede on it. Aryan Khan's legal team has distanced itself from it. Bombay High Court has instructed state govt to give 72 hour-notice to Wankhede prior arrest, after he sought a CBI probe into the corruption allegations against him.