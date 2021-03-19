Union Min Ramdas Athawale Seeks President's Rule In Maharashtra Post Sachin Vaze's Arrest

On Friday, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale demanded the imposition of President's Rule in Maharashtra amid Sachin Vaze's arrest in connection with the Antilia bomb scare. Hinting towards a larger conspiracy in this matter, he called for a thorough probe to uncover the involvement of others. Alleging that the law and order situation in the state is worsening, he accused the Maha Vikas Aghadi government of protecting Vaze. Moreover, the RPI(A) president mentioned that he would write to Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding this.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale remarked, "I am seeing a connection of Mumbai Police's Crime Intelligence Unit officer Sachin Vaze to the explosives planted outside Mukesh Ambani's residence. Sachin Vaze has been arrested in the NIA inquiry. The inquiry is going so. There can be a big conspiracy behind this. Ambani is a very big industrialist who has given lakhs of jobs. While Sachin Vaze is a part of the conspiracy to bomb Ambani's house, there should be a thorough probe into who others are involved. The law and order situation of Maharashtra is worsening."

"The Maharashtra government protected a criminal officer like Sachin Vaze. Mumbai Police didn't conduct his inquiry properly. That's why the inquiry was taken over by the NIA. NIA has named him as an accused and arrested him. Such incidents happening in Maharashtra is a very serious matter. So, on behalf of the Republican Party of India, I demand that President's Rule should be imposed on Maharashtra. I am writing a letter to honourable Home Minister Amit Shah in this regard," he added. READ | Maharashtra ATS files reply in Sachin Vaze bail case; Thane court to hear plea on March 30

Antilia bomb scare & Sachin Vaze's arrest

At around 3 pm on February 25, the security officer of Antilia- Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumbai informed the Gamdevi Police Station of a suspicious 4-wheeler being parked on Carmichael Road. 20 sticks of gelatin and a threatening note typewritten in English were recovered from the Mahindra Scorpio. The case took a new dimension after the vehicle's owner Mansukh Hiren was found dead in a creek in Thane on March 5. While Hiren's wife accused Vaze of being responsible for her husband's death, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis produced Call Detail Record claiming that the Assistant Police Inspector was in constant touch with the deceased.

In her complaint, Hiren's wife also alleged that the aforesaid car was in Vaze's possession since November 2020. On March 8, the NIA took over the Antilia bomb scare case and registered an FIR under Sections 120 B, 286, 465, 473 and 506(2) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4(a)(b)(i) of The Explosive Substances Act. After being grilled for nearly 12 hours on March 13, Vaze was arrested by the NIA and remanded to its custody till March 25 subsequently. Subsequently, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh was transferred as Director General (Home Guards) owing to the lapses in the probe. Meanwhile, the NIA has seized 5 luxury cars used by Vaze.