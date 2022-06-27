Indicating that the MVA government will collapse this week, Union Minister Raosaheb Danve asserted on Sunday that BJP will be an opposition party in Maharashtra for only 2-3 days. He was addressing the inaugural function of an agricultural department building in Jalna in the presence of Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope. Reiterating that BJP has nothing to do with the rebellion, Danve contended that Shiv Sena rebels were angry with the CM as development funds were diverted by NCP and Congress.

Former Maharashtra BJP president and Union Minister Raosaheb Danve remarked, "I am a Minister in the Central government. Tope Saheb is a Minister in the state. I have been a Minister since two and a half years. Whatever you did in 14 years and what is left to do, do it quickly. Time is running out. If you want an opportunity in the future, we can think about it. But a lot of work needs to be done in the district. Tope Sahab, I am in the opposition for two-three days. And I have put forth my stance before you". So far, ex-CM Devendra Fadnavis has maintained a stoic silence on the current political crisis.

#BREAKING | Union Minister Raosaheb Danve makes big statement during a public meeting in Jalna, says 'we shall be in the opposition only for the next 2-3 days' as rebel Shiv Sena MLAs reach top court amid political crisis in Maharashtra



Tune in here - https://t.co/xLnyHcpJOr pic.twitter.com/LsT4Bm0ncf — Republic (@republic) June 27, 2022

MVA government plunges into crisis

The Maharashtra government plunged into a crisis on June 21 after senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and other party MLAs went incommunicado and went to the Le Meridian hotel in Surat. While the rebels urged Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to sever ties with NCP and Congress and return to the NDA fold, the latter has refused to accept this demand. As the rebels continue to be holed up in a Guwahati hotel, Shiv Sena filed a petition seeking the disqualification of 16 party MLAs. Subsequently, they challenged the disqualification proceedings and Eknath Shinde's replacement as the Legislative Party leader in the SC.