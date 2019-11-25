Ravi Shankar Prasad Hits Back At Congress; Accuses Them Of 'murdering Democracy' First

Union Minister of Law and Justice of India Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday responded to the Congress party's allegations about the Bhartiya Janata Party murdering democracy in the state of Maharashtra. Responding to the opposition's claim, the BJP leader said, "They (the Congress party) are saying that we have murdered the democracy, the entire mandate of Maharashtra Vidhansabha was for the BJP and Shiv Sena. The Congress party has stolen the popular mandate, and, Shiv Sena ditched a 30-year-old alliance for pure opportunism. The Congress party has murdered democracy and, now they are blaming us for the same. The Congress party has a lot to explain." Adding further to his statement, the senior BJP leader also challenged the Congress party to defeat BJP through elections. "I will urge the Congress party leaders, that if they have guts they should defeat us through elections, don't steal the mandate," he said.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad: BJP-Shiv Sena got mandate to form govt with Devendra Fadnavis as CM. It's the Congress that is murdering democracy&questioning us on the same. BJP's win in state is both moral & political victory,which Congress is trying to hijack #Maharashtra https://t.co/F7TyPHYY9Q pic.twitter.com/LwZFoJSNfa — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2019

While addressing the press, Ravi Shankar Prasad also condemned the behaviour of the Congress party members towards the marshals of the Lok Sabha. Ravi Shankar Prasad said, " We condemn the behaviour of the Congress MPs and the senior Congress leaders who did not do anything to prevent this kind of unruly behaviour in the Lok Sabha. In our view, the Lok Sabha is a place for debate, discussion, and questioning. You cannot convert Lok Sabha into a place for unruly behaviour ".

Rahul Gandhi's attack on BJP in the Lok Sabha

Rahul Gandhi, leading the protests in the Lok Sabha, said, "Mr. Speaker, I came here to ask a question, but asking a question over here makes no sense since democracy has been murdered in Maharashtra. Democracy has been murdered, and hence there is no point of me asking a question." The opposition also raised the slogans in the Lok Sabha saying, 'Samvidhan ki hatya bandh karo, bandh Karo', which means, 'Stop the murder of democracy'. The chants by the opposition in the Lok Sabha led to the house being adjourned by the Speaker till 12 pm, as they were also accompanied by Congress MPs marching into the well of the house and clashing with Marshals.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha: I wanted to ask a question in the House but it doesn't make any sense to ask a question right now as democracy has been murdered in #Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/eZUCONJfop — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2019

Earlier, the Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena had issued an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over the political developments in Maharashtra. The Rajya Sabha also witnessed protests over the political situation in Maharashtra and the Upper House of Parliament was also adjourned till 2 pm following a major uproar in the Parliament. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has reserved its order on issuing a floor test in the state after pitched arguments on the second day of the hearing on Monday. The order will be now pronounced on Tuesday at 10:30 am.

