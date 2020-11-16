Union Min Ravi Shankar Prasad Reacts To PFI's Secret 2018 Meeting With Turkey's IHH

As PFI’s shocking global extremist alliance with Turkish jihadist group IHH was exposed on Sunday, the Central government issued its first response on the alleged links and sought an investigation into the matter.

Reacting to a European research group report which claimed that a meeting took place in October 2018, between members of PFI and the Al-Qaeda linked IHH, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the 'Popular Front of India has always been a suspect on its commitment to the country’s security'.

“These are matters of investigation. The PFI has always been a suspect on its commitment to national security. This question should be posed to those who see PFI as a voluntary organisation for young people,” Prasad said on Monday.’

PFI meets with IHH - linked to Al-Qaeda

As per the report published by the Nordic monitor last week, the meeting which took place in October 2018, comprised of PFI members -Prof. P Koya and E. M. Abdul Rahiman and IHH Secretary-General Durmuş Aydın and Vice-President Hüseyin Oruç at IHH headquarters in Istanbul. The report claims that IHH - which is backed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan - has been accused of smuggling arms to al-Qaeda-affiliated groups in Syria in 2014.

Moreover, the meeting was part of the Turkish government’s outreach to Muslim communities in the Southeast Asia region, claims the report. PFI had been chosen as it had endorsed Erdogan after a 2016 coup attempt and was promoted by Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency as a group whose members 'were abused by Indian police'. The meeting was held to discuss promoting a partnership between the two organisations in various fields.

