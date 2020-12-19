Union Min Ravi Shankar Prasad Welcomes BJP's New Entrants; Predicts Victory In WB Polls

On Saturday, Union Law & Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad welcomed the entry of ex-TMC MLA Suvendu Adhikari and other West Bengal leaders into BJP. Former MLAs Suvendu Adhikari, Silbhadra Dutta, Tapasi Mondal, Ashoke Dinda, Sudip Mukherjee, Saikat Panja, Dipali Biswas, Sukra Munda, Shyamapda Mukherjee, Biswajit Kundu and Banasri Maity and TMC MP Sunil Mondal joined BJP in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a rally in Midnapore. Their induction assumes significance in the lead up to the 2021 WB Assembly polls.

Speaking to the media, Prasad opined that the people of the state are fed up with the alleged misgovernance of the Trinamool Congress. The BJP leader attributed the huge attendance in the Midnapore rally to PM Modi's popularity and Shah's strategy. Moreover, he predicted that BJP would win in the upcoming WB election.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad remarked, "The people of Bengal are tired of TMC's misgovernance and high-handedness. I welcome that Adhikari and a huge number of TMC, CPI, CPI(M) and Congress leaders joined the party. And people were present in huge numbers for the rally. BJP will win in Bengal. Amit Shah has devised a proper strategy there and Prime Minister's popularity is coming to the fore."

Read: Akhilesh Yadav Takes Swipe At Amit Shah's WB Rally, Says 'COVID Risk Only In Parl Session'

'Give 5 years to BJP'

Launching a frontal attack on the WB government, Amit Shah urged the people to give an opportunity to BJP for government formation in the state. Rubbishing the contention that TMC cannot be trounced, he recalled that BJP had won 18 Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 General Election. Moreover, he exuded confidence in BJP's comfortable victory in the 2021 WB polls.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated, "Some big leaders said that no one can defeat Trinamool in Bengal. I want to remind him that inside the election of Parliament he used to say that the account of BJP will not be opened. The BJP has won 18 seats under the chairmanship of our Dilip Ghosh and led by Modi ji. We will win 200 seats in West Bengal. You gave three decades to Congress, 27 years to Communists and 10 years to Mamata didi. Give 5 years to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), we will make Bengal 'Sonar Bangla'."

Read: Over 1 Crore People Across Bengal Reached With Doorstep Delivery Of Services: Mamata Banerjee