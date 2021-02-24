Union Min RS Prasad Responds To Cong's Criticism Of Naming Motera Stadium After PM Modi

Shunning Congress' attack over the newly-inaugurated Motera stadium in Ahmedabad as Narendra Modi stadium, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad took a swipe at the Gandhis' double standards on Wednesday. The Union Minister downplayed the Congress criticism and questioned if the Gandhis had ever praised the world's tallest statue in Kevadia which is also named after the former Home Minister of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Address a press briefing after the cabinet meeting, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "Has Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi ever praised the world's tallest statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Kevadia? Have they visited it? What more can be said?"

As Home Minister Amit Shah announced the naming of the grand stadium in Ahmedabad after PM Narendra Modi, Congress jumped to raise objections over the move, terming it as an 'insult' to Vallabhai Patel. Congress National Media Coordinator Radhika Khera in a tweet in Hindi said, "Removed Sardar Patel's name with one's own name? A masterstroke by a narcissist Publicity Minister."

Moreover, Gujarat Congress Working President Hardik Patel also took umbrage at the renaming and accused the BJP of insulting Vallabhai Patel after seeking votes in his name. Patel tweeted, "The people of Gujarat will not bear the insult of Sardar Patel."

'It was Modi Ji's dream project'

The world's largest stadium in Ahmedabad was inaugurated on Wednesday by President Ram Nath Kovind and Home Minister Amit Shah, in presence of other dignitaries as well. The state-of-the-art facility can accommodate an awe-inspiring 1.32 lakh spectators. "We have decided to name it after the country's Prime Minister. It was Modi Ji's dream project," said Shah after the inauguration on Wednesday. The President also performed the ground-breaking ceremony for a sports complex in the stadium, to be named Sardar Patel sports complex, for disciplines like football, hockey, basketball, kabbadi, boxing, and lawn tennis among others.

Spread over 63 acres, the stadium has been built at an estimated cost of Rs 800 crore and with a seating capacity of 1,32,000 spectators, it has surpassed the hallowed Melbourne Cricket Ground which can accommodate 90,000. "The total area is equivalent to 32 Olympic size soccer fields put together," stated a note from the Press Information Bureau giving specifics of the enormous structure.

