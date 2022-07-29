Union Min Scindia Fumes Over Adhir Ranjan's 'Rashtrapatni' Remark; 'Insult To Adivasis'

Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia attacked the ideology of the Congress party, stating that disrespecting the President of India is an insult to every citizen, woman and Adivasi of India. A controversy erupted after the Leader of the Congress Party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury passed a sexist remark against the President as he addressed her as 'Rashtrapatni'.

Reacting to this, Union Minister Scindia stated that any level of criticism against Chowdhury is less. He said, "It’s very sad and how much ever we criticise is less. President of India Draupadi Murmu was elected by the public representative and is in the highest position of the constitution. Opposing her shows the thinking and ideology of the Congress party."

The Union Minister further added, "I don’t want to repeat those words. When this matter was raised in Parliament rather than apologising they raised their voice again from the opposite side. These statements are against every citizen, every woman and every Adivasi."

Lok Sabha adjourns amid uproar

The Bharatiya Janata Party demanded UPA chairman Sonia Gandhi's apology after outcry over Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's sexist remark about President Murmu, and the Lok Sabha was postponed until August 1. Notably, in the Lower House of Parliament, the saffron party MPs chanted "Sonia Gandhi maafi maango (Sonia Gandhi apologise)" in response to Adhir Ranjan's "Rashtrapatni" statement, sparking a spat between the BJP and Congress MPs.

In a joint statement, the National Commission for Women (NCW) and the 13 state women commissions criticised the Congress leader's comment as "deeply insulting, sexist and constitute an attempt to humiliate the Hon'ble President". Additionally, BJP members demonstrated against the situation in certain regions of the nation, notably Imphal, the capital of Manipur.

FIR against Congress leader Adhir Ranjan

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has been the subject of a First Information Report (FIR) for calling President Droupadi Murmu "Rashtrapatni". The FIR was filed in Madhya Pradesh.

"A complaint letter was presented by BJP workers against Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for making insulting remarks toward President Droupadi Mumu. FIR filed in the matter under IPC sec 153B, 505(2) and being sent to Delhi," Dindori ASP Jagannath Markan said.