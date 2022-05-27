Union Min Shekhawat Brushes Off SFJ's Threat Before PM Modi's Himachal Rally; 'not Scared'

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday reacted to Canada-based banned separatist group Sikhs for Justice's threat ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Shimla, saying that the government is not scared of such type of threats. He also called PM Modi "respect and pride" of India.

"PM Modi is India's respect and pride. The state govt is also looking at the security purpose. We are not scared of such types of threats. More rallies will happen in future also. In Punjab also PM visited Punjab three times (even after SFJ threat)," Shekhawat said.

Earlier this month, SFJ had warned Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur that what happened at the Mohali police headquarters could have taken place in Shimla as well.

On May 9, a police headquarters was attacked by the unidentified people where a rocket-propelled grenade or RPG was hurled at the building. In the incident, no one was injured.

The banned secessionist group, SFJ, had also tied Khalistan flags to the gates of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly in Dharamshala. In March, SFJ leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannu had called for hosting the Khalistan flag in Shimla.

PM Modi to mark 8th anniversary of his govt with roadshow in Shimla on Tuesday

PM Narendra Modi will mark the eighth anniversary of his government on Tuesday with a roadshow and rally in Shimla. State's BJP general secretary Trilok Jamwal said that PM Modi's roadshow will cover the half-a-kilometre distance from CTO to Rani Jhansi Park. After the roadshow, PM will address a rally at the historic Ridge Maidan.

"It is a matter of pride for Himachal Pradesh that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has chosen Shimla for the rally on the occasion of completion of eight years of his government at the Centre," Jamwal said.

The Assembly elections in the state are scheduled to be held later this year.