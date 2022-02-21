Union Min Shobha Karandlaje Demands NIA Probe In Shivamogga Murder; Writes To Karnataka CM

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje on Monday demanded an NIA investigation into the murder of 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha. In a letter to Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, the MoS for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare mentioned the PFI as well and alleged that 'Hindu groups and youths' were being targeted by radicals.

Earlier the Karnataka Government had said it'd probe the role of PFI in the backdrop of the Hijab controversy, protests of which are being led by the Campus Front of India, a student wing of the PFI. Speaking to Republic Media Network, CFI leader Aseel Akram had confirmed that the outfit is 'supporting the women' and are leading the 'protest from the front'. Stating that the CFI has been carrying out various programmes in the state to disturb the peace, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra asserted that the future course of action with the respect to the organization will be decided by the state and central government together. A link between the Hijab protests and the Shivamogga murder is yet the be ascertained.

Shivamogga murder case, Sec 144 imposed

On Sunday night, 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha was hacked to death in Shivamogga by unknown assailants. While the saffron worker was immediately taken to the hospital, he was declared dead on arrival, said the police. Several Bajrang Dal workers have gathered outside the hospital to protest against the shocking murder.

Jnanendra has visited the Meggan Hospital in Shivamogga and consoled Harsha's grieving family members. The victim was a beloved activist of RSS and VHP and helped actively during pandemic times, according to the Minister. Section 144 has been imposed in Shivamogga and the police are probing the case.

Meanwhile, BJP minister KS Eshwarappa on Monday shared that at least three arrests had been made in connection with the case. Addressing the media at Shivamogga, Eshwarappa confirmed the 3 arrests and assured all possible help to the victim's family. Karnataka's Home Minister Araga Jnanendra had earlier disclosed that four to five men are suspected to be involved in the killing.

Later, on Monday morning, when Harsha's mortal remains were being taken by procession by his family and supporters for cremation, violence was also witnessed in areas of Shivamogga, with stone-pelting, arson and associated violence, causing the police and security forces to rush to the area. Section 144 against unlawful gathering has been imposed as well.