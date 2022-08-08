Union Min Slams CM KCR For Skipping NITI Aayog Meeting; 'TRS Will Lose In Upcoming Polls'

Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader G Kishan Reddy slammed Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for skipping the 7th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog and said that Rao-led TRS is scared of losing the upcoming polls and therefore making a false allegation against PM Modi.

Speaking to ANI, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said, "From the last 8 years, KCR has totally failed in administration. They have increased loans to the Telangana government and have been unable to give salaries to government employees. Petrol prices are the highest in the state."

Notably, this comes after Telangana CM KCR announced on Saturday that he would skip the 7th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog, which started on August 7, in protest of what he called the Centre's blatant discrimination against states like Telangana.

'TRS is scared, making false allegation against PM Modi'

Adding further, Reddy said, "As the BJP is getting stronger in Telangana, they’re scared that Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) will lose in the upcoming elections."

"KCR is worried as he wanted to make his son the Chief Minister of Telangana. Thus, he is making false allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. BJP will come to power in the upcoming elections and TRS and KCR will leave power," the BJP leader said. The Union Minister who hails from Telangana stated that KCR's absence in the NITI Aayog meeting is an insult to the people of the state and that TRS should have come and talked to the central government and asked for funds for the benefits of the Telangana people. "It doesn’t matter to KCR to attend the meeting, but it matters to the people of Telangana. It was the responsibility of KCR to attend NITI Aayog’s meeting being the Chief Minister of the state," Reddy told ANI. He also said, “If TRS is working so well, they should have attended the NITI Aayog’s meeting and have told about it."

'People of Telangana tired of KCR'

Reddy claimed that the people of Telangana want a change in the government as they are tired of KCR and his policies. " This is the reason that TRS is speaking ill of PM Modi, the central government, BJP, NITI Aayog and even the Constitution. They are demanding to change the Constitution for their own benefit," he said.

It is pertinent to mention that Union Minister Piyush Goyal also slammed CM KCR by stating that he does not believe in taking steps to take the country forward."He is forgetting that NITI Aayog is working towards taking the country forward... he doesn't want it to happen. He's become the 'nizam' of Telangana, does not believe in discussion on the development of country & state," Goyal, the Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said.