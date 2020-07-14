After Sachin Pilot's Sacking, Union Min Slams 'failed' Gehlot Govt For Creating Propaganda

Amid the political turmoil in Rajasthan, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat accused the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government of creating propaganda. Earlier in the day, the Congress sacked Sachin Pilot as Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, as well as the chief of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC), taking disciplinary action against its long-time leader following his failure to attend the second CLP meeting in Jaipur.

While expressing distress over the sequence of events in Rajasthan, Shekhawat also stated the Gehlot govt has failed in the last 1.5 years.

"The government has been successful in their plan. Congress is creating propaganda. Gehlot govt has failed at every front in past especially one and a half year," said Shekhawat.

Further, hitting out at the Congress in Rajasthan, Shekhawat took to Twitter and said that the dispensation is on autopilot as the chief minister is "busy chasing a Pilot". Shekhawat is also an MP from Jodhpur in Rajasthan. Shekhawat also made a veiled attack at the Gandhi family.

Sad to see Rajasthan Govt. on auto-pilot because the CM is busy chasing a Pilot.#RajasthanPoliticalCrisis — Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (@gssjodhpur) July 13, 2020

Earlier, Ashok Gehlot alleged that the BJP is conspiring to bring down the Congress government in the state and said that he has warned his partymen to 'not fall for BJP's trap.' Gehlot said that the decision to sack Sachin Pilot was made after holding a long discussion with the party and claimed that the young leader had no stake or power and that BJP was acting behind the scene.

Pilot issues first response



Issuing his first response to Gehlot's decision, Pilot tweeted that the truth can be disturbed but not defeated. Cracking the whip on the rebel party leader, the party also removed his loyalists Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena from the state cabinet. Meanwhile, in a cryptic tweet, Senior Vice President of the RPCC Vishvendra Singh Bharatpur slammed the Gehlot-led Congress government saying that they were asking them to 'express their desires', after 'cutting their tongues.'

