Union Min Slams Priyanka Vadra Over Security, Recalls Gandhi Family Giving The Slip To SPG

Responding to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s allegation that her security had been breached, the Centre in its first reaction on Monday accused the Congress party of raking up an issue simply to provoke the people. MoS Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy stated Priyanka Vadra had been granted the same level of security as Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Moreover, he mentioned that it was the responsibility of the government to provide security to every citizen.

'Such people do not have the right to ask questions'

Reddy went on to recall the habit of the Gandhi family to leave behind the security detail when it was entitled to Special Protection Group (SPG) cover. He observed that the whereabouts of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi were often not known to anyone, including the SPG. As a result, he asserted that the Gandhi family had no right to raise questions about security.

G Kishan Reddy opined, “Z-plus security has been given to Priyanka Vadra. Amit Shah has also been given this. Despite having such security, they are trying to create an issue and provoke the people. It is our government’s responsibility to protect Rahul Gandhi, it is our government’s responsibility to give security to Sonia Gandhi, it is our government’s responsibility to provide security to every citizen." "All of you know that when they had SPG security, they had the habit of leaving behind the security detail without informing the personnel, journalists, family. Where would Rahul Gandhi go? Whom would he roam with? Where would he stay? No one knew. Such people do not have the right to ask questions about security today.”

Priyanka Vadra accuses Uttar Pradesh police of assault

On Saturday, December 28, Priyanka Vadra claimed that the Uttar Pradesh police had physically assaulted her when she was on the way to meet the family members of former IPS officer SR Darapuri, who has been detained in the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Subsequently, she reached her destination on a two-wheeler. On the other hand, the CRPF on Monday denied her allegations and explained the entire sequence of events.

