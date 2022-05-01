Responding to Republic TV's "Be Truly Secular" campaign, which is resonating across the nation, Union Minister Satya Pal Singh Baghel said that in Uttar Pradesh there is no discrimination based on religion. Speaking on secularism in the state, SP Baghel referred to the recent order to remove loudspeakers from religious places by Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath and said that the CM made equal laws for everyone.

Speaking exclusively to Republic on secularism in the Yogi government's decisions, the union minister SP Baghel said, "Our Chief Minister wears glass in which those who follow law and order and those who don't are seen separately." He further added that CM Yogi's order to remove loudspeakers from religious places was done without discrimination. "CM took the decision on the loudspeakers without discriminating against anyone. Like a true ruler, CM has made an equal law for everyone," SP Baghel told Republic.

When asked about the opposition's allegation that BJP wants to put Hindutva ideology everywhere, SP Baghel said, "Many famous temples removed the loudspeakers from their places. Some removed them, some lowered their volume level." Hitting at the opposition, Baghel said, "Not only Air pollution is getting prevented in Uttar Pradesh, but other pollutions are also coming to an end."

Nearly 46,000 unauthorised loudspeakers removed in UP

Nearly 46,000 unauthorised loudspeakers were removed from religious places and the volume of another 59,000 was set to permissible limits across Uttar Pradesh following a government order, a senior police official informed on Saturday.

UP's Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar also said the drive to regulate the use of loudspeakers in religious places is being implemented without any discrimination.

Under the drive that commenced on April 25, a total of 45,733 loudspeakers was removed and the volume of 58,861 others was lowered to the permissible decibel limit till Saturday morning, Kumar said.

"The loudspeakers which are being removed are unauthorised. Those loudspeakers which have been placed without taking due permission from the district administration or the ones which are used in excess of the permitted numbers are categorised as unauthorised, ADG Kumar explained further.

Yogi Adityanath ordered removing of Loudspeakers

Earlier, following the review meeting on law and order in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath ordered special measures after communal clashes in Delhi's Jahangirpuri. The festivals of Eid and Akshay Tritiya are likely to fall on the same date in May, making the UP administration take measures to avoid any communal violence in the state. During the review meeting, the direction was given to remove the illegal loudspeakers and regulate the sanctioned ones as per the Supreme Court's order.