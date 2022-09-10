Union Min Takes Jibe At Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra; 'if You Want To Save Money, Then...'

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri took a jibe at Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra by advising the Grand Old Party leaders to refuel their vehicles in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled states so that they can save money.

In a thread of tweets, Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said that Congress could save around Rs 1,050 to Rs 2,205 per diesel vehicle during their Bharat Jodo Yatra across 12 states. "A word of advice for Congress: It can take a leaf out of the common citizen’s book by refuelling in BJP served states before entering states which have turned a blind eye to fuel price reduction. For example, there’s a difference of as much as Rs 14.5/litre between Telangana and J&K," Puri tweeted.

Adding further the Union Minister compared the diesel prices with non-BJP ruled states and gave details of money that can be saved by refuelling in the BJP-ruled states.

It can save:

₹3.07/ltr by refuelling in Haryana instead of Delhi

₹3.96/ltr by refuelling in UP instead of Rajasthan

₹3.55/ltr by refuelling in Maharashtra instead of Telangana

₹6.35/ltr & ₹8.63/ltr respectively by refuelling in Karnataka instead of Tamil Nadu & Kerala — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) September 9, 2022

'To sum up, over the course of their journey across 12 states, 3,500 km & 150 days, Congress can save between ₹1050 & ₹2205 per diesel vehicle. Given the massive entourage & convoy of luxury vehicles their ‘young’ leader usually travels with, they can thank me later for this advice," Puri said.

Bharat Jodo Yatra is 'sanjivani' for Congress: Jairam Ramesh

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday termed the Bharat Jodo Yatra a “life saver” and said that the cross-country campaign will see the party emerge in a new “aggressive” avatar that cannot be taken for granted by either friends or political opponents.

"I am 100% sure this Bharat Jodo Yatra is the 'sanjivani' for the Congress, it is a lifesaver, it is going to revive the Congress, it is going to refresh the Congress, it will renew the Congress, it will be a Congress in a new avatar," Jairam Ramesh said, PTI reported.

Notably, Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra is being touted as an endeavour to come together and strengthen the nation. It started in Kanyakumari, covering 12 states and culminate in Jammu and Kashmir- spanning a distance of nearly 3,500 Km over the course of about 150 days. It will pass through Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Nilambur, Mysuru, Bellary, Raichur, Vikarabad, Nanded, Jalgaon, Indore, Kota, Dausa, Alwar, Bulandshahr, Delhi, Ambala, Pathankot, Jammu, and end in Srinagar