Last Updated:

Union Minister Amit Shah Holds Massive Roadshow In Bhopal; Muslim Women Praise BJP Govt

People from all walks of life, irrespective of their caste and religion have come out on the streets of Bhopal to witness Home Minister Amit Shah's roadshow.

Written By
Megha Rawat

Image: Republic World


Union Home Minister Amit Shah conducted a massive road show in Bhopal on April 22. The roadshow started from Pranami Mandir and went up to the BJP office. On his way to the BJP office, the Home Minister accepted everyone’s greetings as well as greeted the crowds from his vehicle. The Union Home Minister was welcomed by Kashmiri Pandits and Muslim women. Security personnel were seen running with the crowd to greet the Union Minister.

Muslim women were seen holding placards with “Thank you Modi- Thank you Amit Shah” written on it. They were joyous over the exemption of the ‘Triple Talaq’ rule. People showered flowers with paper blaster guns on the roadshow of Union Minister Amit Shah.

People from all walks of life, irrespective of their caste and religion have come out on the streets of Bhopal to witness the roadshow. On reaching the BJP office, BJP workers welcomed the Home Minister by shouting slogans. The Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered flowers to the statues of Rajamata Vijayaraje Scindia, Kushabhau Thackeray, and Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay.

Bharatiya Janata Party leaders had put up Amit Shah’s posters all over the city to welcome him. In his second visit to Madhya Pradesh in seven months, Union Home Minister Amit Shah was welcomed by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra, BJP State President VD Sharma and MP Pragya Singh Thakur at the Bhopal airport, at 10:30 am on Friday.

READ | 'Terrorism biggest form of human rights violation', says Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended 48th All India Police Science Congress

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached the Central Police Training Academy directly from the Bhopal airport to attend the 48th All India Police Science Congress. He was accompanied by Home Minister Narottam Mishra and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

READ | MP: Become tech-savvy to remain two steps ahead of criminals, Amit Shah tells police

Amit Shah addressed the gathering and said that the police had to stay two steps ahead of the criminals, underlining that technology plays a vital role in the same.

According to PTI, Union Minister Shah stated that the police force needed to be modernised and trained in order to bolster the country's internal security. He went on to say that the PM Modi-led administration has almost resolved the Kashmir issue, as well as the Naxalism and narcotics crises in the North-East region, in the last eight years. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan addressed the gathering and praised the Madhya Pradesh police for their commitment to crime prevention.

READ | Tej Pratap extends RJD's Iftar party invite to Amit Shah as HM embarks on Bihar visit

Image: Republic World

READ | CPI team stopped from meeting Jahangirpuri demolition victims; D Raja blames Amit Shah
READ | Amit Shah underscores significance of technology for police to remain ahead of lawbreakers
Tags: Amit Shah, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND