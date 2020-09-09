Union Minister Athawale Denounces Arrest Of Republic Crew, Warns Maharashtra Government

On Wednesday, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale condemned the arrest of the Republic Media Network's reporting team by the Maharashtra Police. Lauding the role of the Network in raised its voice on multiple issues of public interest, he opined that the state government's action is against the spirit of the Constitution. Maintaining that every citizen has a right to free speech, he agreed that the Republic reporters should have been allowed legal representation.

Moreover, the RPI(A) chief added that the Uddhav Thackeray-led government is deliberately inflicting injustice. According to him, the state government would collapse very soon if it continues to function in this manner. He also urged the police to not threaten the reporters over the coverage in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale remarked, "I am proud of Republic TV. Your channel has raised its voice on multiple issues. Arnab Goswami and all of you have fought against injustice. Arresting the Republic reporter is not a good thing. I appeal to the Maharashtra Police that everyone has a right to speak as per Babasaheb Ambedkar’s constitution. This action is against the spirit of the Constitution."

"He should have been permitted legal representation. Every citizen has the freedom and the right to work with responsibility. I condemn the injustice inflicted on the two reporters. The Maharashtra government is deliberately inflicting injustice on the reporters. If the government keeps working like this, it will fall very soon," he added.

Republic reporting team jailed

Republic Media Network’s reporter Anuj Kumar, video journalist Yashpaljit Singh and Ola cab driver Pradeep Dilip Dhanavade have been taken into illegal police custody by the Maharashtra Police. The reporting team was following a journalistic lead in an investigative assignment in Karjat in Raigad. In what is the biggest clampdown on the right to report, the Republic team was apprehended and thrown into jail for 4 days after making an inquiry with a security guard of a certain residence. Furthermore, the Republic team was not only denied any legal representation before being sent to 4 days of custody but also not given the remand copy.

