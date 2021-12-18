Union Minister Attacks Rahul Gandhi Over Rudraksha Row; 'becomes Hindu Only For Votes'

Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday attacked ex-Congress President Rahul Gandhi for refusing to wear Rudraksha (prayer beads). Speaking to Republic Media Network, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said that Wayanad MP does not understand what is Rudraksha and Tulsi mala.

"When Rahul wants a vote, he says he is Hindu but when someone gives him Rudraksha he rejects it... He thinks himself as a king, without doing anything and he knows nothing," the Union Minister said.

Acharya Tushar Bhosale of the BJP's Adhyatmik Aghadi (spiritual front) said that Rahul Gandhi has proved that blood running in his veins is not of India but Italy. "Rahul Gandhi with Italian DNA rejected wearing holy Rudraksha. If someone had brought him a skull cap, he would have definitely worn it," he said.

Slamming Congress leader, BJP IT chief Amit Malviya tweeted, "First a 1971 war veteran is pushed around in Rahul Gandhi’s presence then he refuses to accept a rudraksha offered by one of the attendees. He is the same man who hops temples just before elections, claims to be a janeudhari Hindu and of late pontificates on Hinduism. #Uttarakhand."

First a 1971 war veteran is pushed around in Rahul Gandhi’s presence then he refuses to accept a rudraksh offered by one of the attendees. He is the same man who hops temples just before elections, claims to be a janeudhari Hindu and of late pontificates on Hinduism.#Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/qxETt4EIG8 — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) December 17, 2021

All these reactions are in response to a viral video in which Rahul Gandhi refuses to wear Rudraksha. The clip was from Congress' election campaign in Uttarakhand's capital Dehradun on Vijay Diwas (December 16).

Congress defends ex-party chief in Rudraksha row

Satpal Brahmachari, the Congress leader who offered rudraksha to Rahul Gandhi said that the ex-party chief had asked to respect the soldiers and not him on that day. "It is not that he refused to wear Rudraksha. He is a great leader, I respect him. Rahul Gandhi had said that respect the soldiers, not me. I have come to honour the soldiers who defeated Pakistan in 1971 in 13 days. Respect the soldiers, not me," Brahmachari said.

There are some people who are upset after he refused to wear. BJP is raising this issue for their own interest," he added.

(Image: Twitter@AmityMalviya/ANI)