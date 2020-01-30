The Debate
BJP's Pradhan Questions Rahul's Ideology, Says He's Moving Dynasty's 'bullock Cart' Ahead

Politics

BJP leader and Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and questioned his ideology.

Union Minister

BJP leader and Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and questioned his ideology after Rahul Gandhi compared Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying both believed in the same ideology.

'Under which ideology he stands with Tukde-Tukde gang?'

The minister took to Twitter to say that Rahul Gandhi has got his surname 'Gandhi' in credit. "Rahul Gandhi, who got his surname in credit, can he explain his ideology?. Under which ideology does he speak the language of Jinnah? Under which ideology he stands with Tukde-Tukde gang?" asked Pradhan in a tweet. 

The Union Minister also said, "PM Modi, from Mahatma Gandhi's values and philosophy, made social conduct through the cleanliness drive, which some people use Gandhiji's name for their political interests and to move forward the 'Bullock cart' of the dynasty."

READ | Rahul Gandhi repeats 'Rape Capital' remark, contrasts Modi's India with 'erstwhile' Pak

READ | Shiv Sena keeps mum over Rahul Gandhi's 'Godse' attack on PM Modi

'Godse and PM Modi believe in the same ideology'

Gandhi, at an anti-CAA rally in Wayanad, launched a scathing attack on PM Modi and said he was making Indians prove that they are Indians. Addressing participants at "Save the Constitution" march at Kalpetta in Wayanad, his Lok Sabha constituency on Martyr's Day, Gandhi said there was no difference between Godse and Modi. 

"Today, an ignorant man is trying to challenge Gandhi's ideology. He is creating an atmosphere of hatred. The ideology is the same. Nathuram Godse and Narendra Modi, they believe in the same ideology. There is no difference except that Modi does not have the guts to say he believes in the ideology of Godse," the Wayanad MP said.

READ | '100% we'll win': Rahul Gandhi compares PM Modi to Godse on Mahatma's death anniversary

READ | '7.5% & 3.5%' to '3.5% & 7.5%': Rahul Gandhi writes off Budget 2020, says govt has no idea

