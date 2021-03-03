Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan takes on Rahul Gandhi for his 'emergency' remark

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan, in a series of tweets, slammed Rahul Gandhi after the Congress leader compared 'Emergency' with the current situation of the governance in India. While giving a befitting reply to Gandhi's 'Emergency' review, Pradhan tweeted, "Accepting that 'Emergency was a mistake' is another theatrical exercise by @RahulGandhi to fool the nation. Such insincere & tactical regrets cannot wash away the memories of the dark chapter when fundamental rights were infringed, press was gagged, institutions were held hostage."

Slamming the actions taken by the Congress government after imposing an 'Emergency', Pradhan said "The country has not forgotten how the government of the day had the gumption to tell the Hon’ble Supreme Court that the right to life had been suspended." Pradhan asserted that no one can forget that the Congress government had taken away the Right to Life during 'emergency'.

In his third tweet in a row, Pradhan schooled Rahul Gandhi, he said that the Congress party always does that to manipulate people. He wrote, "@RahulGandhi ji’s comment does not reflect remorse, it is actually part of a pattern where @INCIndia, after being rejected by people, expresses regret for the Emergency only to deploy the same authoritarian DNA after it succeeds in hoodwinking people."

Union Minister asked the Wayanad MP if he has forgotten "his recent breach of privileges". He said, "Has Shri Rahul Gandhi forgotten his ordinance-trashing episode and how he shamed and disrespected the Prime Minister of India?

Pradhan went on accusing the Congress government of taking terrible actions in history. Pradhan reminded Congress MP when Rajiv Gandhi apologised but justified the Emergency. He wrote, "Has Shri @RahulGandhi forgotten that Late Rajiv Gandhi apologised but justified the Emergency and thereafter attempted gagging the press by bringing ‘Defamation Bill’, curbing civil liberties and seeking to spy on citizens through the Post Office Amendment Bill, 1986."

Taking a swipe at Congress leader, Pradhan said that the public will not forget the sins of the Congress government by such statements.

He opined "Spreading canards against the #ModiGovt will not divert people’s attention from ‘sins’ of the Congress. People of India are smart and will not be taken in by this new drama of @RahulGandhi ji."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday admitted that the 'Emergency' imposed by his grandmother and former prime minister Indira Gandhi in 1975 was a “mistake” and what happened over the next 21 months was “wrong”. However, Gandhi opined "there was a 'fundamental difference' between what happened between 1975 and 1977, and what is happening today." Targeting the BJP, he alleged that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is doing something “fundamentally different” and filling up the institutions of the country with its people.

