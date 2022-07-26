Union Minister Dubs Margaret Alva's Snooping Allegations Childish; 'Sure To Lose VP Polls'

Ahead of the Vice Presidential elections, joint Opposition candidate Margaret Alva on Monday alleged that calls to her mobile were being diverted after she spoke to 'some friends' in the Bharatiya Janata Party. Repeating the charge on Tuesday, Alva claimed that the phones of politicians are being tapped in ‘New India’.

“The fear that ‘Big Brother’ (a reference to George Orwell's '1984') is always watching and listening permeates all conversations between politicians across party lines in ‘new’ India. MPs & leaders of parties carry multiple phones, frequently change numbers & talk in hushed whispers when they meet. Fear kills democracy," Alva tweeted, in an indirect jibe at the BJP.

Reacting to her statement, Union minister Pralhad Joshi dubbed it as ‘childish allegations’.

“Why should anybody tap her phone? Let her call anybody, we’re confident about what the result of the Vice Presidential election will be. Why should we do this? These are childish allegations. She’s a senior person and she should not make such allegations. If she has complaints, she can tell higher authorities of BSNL," Joshi told reporters outside Parliament.

Meanwhile, MoS Ajay Mishra Teni said that Alva was making such statements due to dejection. He said, "Dejected people talk like that. What is the use of tapping her phone? There are no chances of her victory. People make such statements out of dejection."

Margaret Alva accuses Centre of snooping

On Monday, Margaret Alva levelled snooping charges against the Union government and complained to telecommunication companies MTNL and BSNL that she was unable to make or receive calls after speaking to some BJP leaders about her candidature.

Alva also attached a photo that contained a purported communication from an MTNL with the message that the user's SIM card will be blocked within 24 hours after the e-KYC was suspended. Taking a dig at the Centre, she tweeted, "If you restore the phone, I promise not to call any MP from the BJP, TMC, or BJD tonight".

Notably, on July 19 itself, the Delhi Police warned customers of a cyber fraud carried out in the name of MTNL. The warning message was almost identical to the one tweeted by Alva a day earlier indicating that she had been duped.

The senior Congress leader is the Opposition's joint candidate for the Vice Presidential election, scheduled to be held on August 6. She will be fighting against BJP-led NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar.