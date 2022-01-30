Union Minister Giriraj Singh Calls Rahul 'fake Gandhi' Over Hindutva Remark

After former Congress president Rahul Gandhi raised the Hindutva Vs Hindu debate once again on Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary on January 30, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday went down heavily on the Gandhi scion, calling him a 'fake Gandhi.'

"Rahul Gandhi is a fake Gandhi. The BJP-led government and Yogi government are working on fulfilling Mahatma Gandhi's dream," the Union Minister was quoted by ANI as saying.

'Rahul Gandhi is insulting both Mahatma Gandhi and Hindutva': BJP MP

Slamming the Congress leader for his comments, BJP MP Rakesh Sinha said the Congress leader had insulted Mahatma Gandhi, who was 'the biggest Hindutvavadi' himself. "Rahul Gandhi is insulting both Mahatma Gandhi and Hindutva. Bapu was the biggest Hindutvavadi. He stood against the conversion of Hindus and even criticised his son when he was converted to Islam. Will Rahul Gandhi stand for a law against conversion? I think there is no similarity between the Gandhis and Mahatma," he told Republic.

Earlier, Union Minister Smriti Irani, too, lashed out at the Gandhi scion. Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, Irani said, "If he (Rahul) says nothing then it would be better for him. He had called Hindus terrorists. Rahul Gandhi has said many bitter things about Hindusim that people have not forgotten. He has never understood Hinduism and country."

Rahul's continuous Hindutva Vs Hindu jibe

Earlier in the day, while remembering Mahatma Gandhi on his 74th death anniversary, Rahul Gandhi had tweeted, "A Hindutvawadi shot Gandhiji. All Hindutvavadis feel that Gandhiji is no more. Whereas Bapu is still alive in truth!"

In November 2021, Rahul Gandhi had claimed that BJP's 'hateful' ideology was eclipsing Congress' 'loving, nationalistic' ideology. He had further claimed that while Hinduism did not propagate attacking minorities, Hindutva did and that the Congress ideology of love and affection was being overshadowed by the 'hateful' ideas of BJP-RSS.

Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary

India observed the 74th death anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, who was assassinated by Nathuram Godse on 30 January 1948, at Birla House in New Delhi. Godse, who was a member of Hindu Mahasabha, fired three bullets in Gandhi’s chest as he moved towards a prayer meeting.

Remembering Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, President Ram Nath Kovind and PM Modi paid floral tributes to Bapu at Raj Ghat. Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also paid their tributes. Mahatama Gandhi's death anniversary is observed as Martyrs’ Day.