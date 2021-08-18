Stoking a fresh row on Tuesday, BJP parliamentarian and Union Minister John Barla called for carving out a separate state of 'North Bengal' out of West Bengal. Addressing a press briefing in Siliguri as a part of the 'Shahid Samman Yatra', the MoS Minority Affairs contended that this was people's demand which he will raise at an appropriate level. On this occasion, he also accused the Mamata Banerjee-led government of doing negligible work for the minorities and resorting to "terror tactics" in the name of development.

Barla remarked, "Creation of a separate state of North Bengal is the voice of the people of the region. I will raise the issue at the appropriate level". Moreover, the Alipurduar MP exuded confidence in BJP winning all 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal in the next General Election.

Earlier in June, he had demanded that North Bengal should be made a Union Territory. Explaining his stance, he told PTI, "There have been movements here for a separate Kamtapur, a greater Cooch Behar and for Gorkhaland". Deferring with Barla, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said, "We don't support any division of West Bengal. The party leadership and our prime minister felt that John Barla would make a good minister and can work for the people, so he has been inducted (into the Cabinet)".

BJP cries foul over Union Minister's alleged arrest

A day earlier, BJP formally commenced the 'Shahid Samman Yatra' with 4 new Union Ministers- Barla, Shantanu Thakur, Subhas Sarkar and Nisith Pramanik reaching out to the people in different parts of West Bengal. However, Thakur claimed that he was arrested at Birati in the North 24 Parganas district when he went to a temple and was taken to the Airport police station with other leaders. While acknowledging that BJP workers were arrested for illegally assembling at the spot, a police official told PTI that the Union Minister had himself boarded the police van.

Speaking on the incidents in the state, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra remarked, "The news coming out of Bengal is astonishing and sad. More than 30 workers taking part in the Jan Ashirwad Yatra have been arrested. No reason was given. Jan Ashirwad Yatra is being halted everywhere. The most unfortunate thing is the Matua community's son Shantanu Thakur who was made a Minister has been arrested. This is very sad. Mamata Ji, is this behaviour appropriate after the son of the Matua community has become a Minister?"

(With PTI inputs)