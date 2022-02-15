Union Minister Kishan Reddy Hits Back At KCR On Surgical Strike; 'don't Politicise This'

A day after Telangana Chief Minister and TRS supremo K Chandrashekhar Rao came out in support of Rahul Gandhi for seeking proof of the surgical strike, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday urged the Telangana CM not to politicise matters related to the Indian Army and that our bravehearts should not be insulted as they sacrifice their lives.

Speaking to ANI, the Union Minister said, "World knows of surgical strike. Pakistan PM, their Army chief and Intelligence Agencies across the world accepted it. We should trust Army, our jawans sacrifice themselves to keep nation's integrity intact." "I request Telangana CM KCR and everyone else to not bring politics into the matters of the Army. They should not be insulted, their confidence should not be shaken," he added.

Earlier on Monday, the Telangana Chief Minister had defended Rahul Gandhi and questioned as to what was wrong with him asking for proof of the surgical strikes carried out by the forces on Pakistan in 2019. KCR said that the Centre must answer people's queries regarding the Army action. KCR had stated, "There is nothing wrong in Rahul Gandhi asking the proof of the surgical strike. What was wrong?"

Pulwama terror attack and India's response

February 14 is observed as a black day for India as the country had lost 40 bravehearts back in 2019. On February 14, 2019, a suicide bomber of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group had attacked the CRPF convoy in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The suicide bomber was 22-year-old Adil Ahmad Dar who rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the bus. The convoy had 78 buses in which around 2,500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar. The attack, which was reported near Awantipora at nearly 3:15 pm resulted in the death of 40 CRPF jawans, while many others were left injured.

In February 2019, the Indian Air Force had carried out an Airstrike following the attack on the convoy of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on February 14.

Image: PTI, ANI