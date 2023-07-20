Union Minister Kishan Reddy Prevented By Police From Visiting T'gana Housing Project Site; Sits On Road In Protest

Quick links:
Union Minister Kishan Reddy prevented by police from visiting T'gana housing project site (File Image). Image: PTI
High drama prevailed here on Thursday as Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy along with other party leaders sat on the road after being stopped by police from proceeding to inspect a site of the BRS government's housing scheme for the poor. Reddy squatted on the Outer Ring Road, miffed at being prevented from heading to the housing site.
"Am I a criminal? Am I a terrorist? I have a right to go anywhere in India," Reddy told Commissioner of Rachakonda Police D S Chauhan who tried to persuade the Union Minister and other leaders to vacate the place. Reddy was later physically lifted by police and taken away from the place to a vehicle.
He had announced a plan to visit the state government's two bedroom housing site at Batasingaram here. Reddy had earlier condemned the "house arrest" of BJP leaders by police in view of the planned visit to the two bedroom housing site.
