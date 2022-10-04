Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi Visits Durga Puja Pandals In Kolkata

Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi on Tuesday visited Durga Puja pandals in Kolkata and appreciated the unique craftsmanship on display in the five-day festivities.

Lekhi told reporters during her visit to Kumartuli Park Sarbojonin that it is a matter of pride for the country that Bengal's Durga Puja got the UNESCO intangible heritage site and she was happy to be present in Kolkata during the Durga Puja festival.

"Happy to visit one of the oldest puja pandals of Kolkata, the Kumartuli Sarbojanin Durgotsav today," the Union Minister of State for Culture and External Affairs tweeted.

"Sought the blessings of Maa Durga and appreciated their unique theme that showcased the underwater world," she said on the microblogging site

Lekhi, who arrived in the city on Tuesday evening, would be visiting Santosh Mitra Square Puja pandal in city and the state BJP organised Puja in Eastern Zone Cultural Centre later in the night.