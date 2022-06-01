Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Denied Rajya Sabha Ticket; May Contest Lok Sabha Bypoll

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, BJP’s sole Muslim face in the Cabinet, was not re-nominated for the Rajya Sabha by-polls scheduled for June 10. Naqvi is retiring from the Upper House on July 7, 2022, and his name did not appear on the list of nominees released by the party.

According to ANI sources, the BJP has restricted its party leaders to a maximum of three terms in the Rajya Sabha. Naqvi is currently serving his third term in the House.

Naqvi to contest Lok Sabha polls?

Reports claim that Naqvi, who hails from Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, may be fielded as a candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha by-polls. A seat in the Lower House was vacated by Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, who recently contested the UP assembly elections. Besides this, SP President Akhilesh Yadav also resigned as the Lok Sabha MP to contest the state elections. The by-election for the two seats is scheduled to take place on June 23 this year.

There are other speculations that Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi will be made a Governor as many posts in the states have been vacant for a long time.

With BJP denying a renomination to Naqvi, Sayyed Zafar Islam, and MJ Akbar, the party now has no Muslim member in either House of the Parliament.

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, who started his career as a student leader and went to jail during the 1975 emergency, has been associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party since its Jan Sangh days.

After an unsuccessful stint in the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls in 1980, Naqvi won a Lok Sabha seat in 1998 and went on to become the Minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. Since 2014, Naqvi has been the Minority Affairs Minister in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led cabinet.

