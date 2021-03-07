Union Minister Muraleedharan Hits Back At Kerala CM Over His Allegations Against Customs

After Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan lashed out at the Centre, accusing it of misusing the central agencies for executing Congress and BJP's agenda of destroying the KIIFB, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Vellamvelly Muraleedharan hit out at the Chief Minister. Muraleedharan said CM Vijayan without doing any verification asked why customs filed an affidavit.

While speaking to ANI, the Union Minister said that the Kerala CM should know that when Customs serves notice, it is natural that the head of the agency will submit a counter.

'CM involved in gold scam': Swapna Suresh

His statement on Customs comes after kingpin in the Kerala gold smuggling case-- Swapna Suresh made shocking revelations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his aides. As per sources, she informed the Customs Department during her interrogation that Vijayan was 'very much' involved in the gold and dollar smuggling cases and carried out several illegal monetary transactions. The 'shocking revelations' were shared by the customs department today in the Kerala High Court yesterday.

According to the affidavit submitted to the Kerala High Court, the CM was in direct touch with the UAE Consulate General in the dollar scam. Suresh also stated that 3 other cabinet ministers, along with Kerala Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan were directly involved in the gold smuggling case. Moreover, as per the Customs Department, CM Vijayan and the Speaker had 'questionable financial transactions' with the UAE consulate.

Meanwhile, when it comes to ED's probe into the masala bond issuance by the KIIFB, Vijayan complained to the Election Commission of India on Wednesday alleging that the Model Code of Conduct is being 'torpedoed' at the instance of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

